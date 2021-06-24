Candidates to succeed Merkel defend EU, blast nationalism

BERLIN (AP) — The three leading contenders to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in Germany’s upcoming national election have spoken out strongly in favor of the European Union and its ideals. In a combative speech Thursday, the candidate from Merkel’s center-right Union bloc recalled how the Soviet land blockade of West Berlin 73 years ago had demonstrated the importance of international cooperation. Armin Laschet told lawmakers that the airlift organized by western Allies showed that “when liberal democracies work together then there’s no chance for division and confrontation.” His words were echoed by the candidates for the center-left Social Democrats and for the environmentalist Greens.