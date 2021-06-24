Deficiencies addressed at WVa schools for deaf, blind

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials have released recommendations to address deficiencies at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, including a plan to consolidate the schools. On Thursday the Department of Education released a 39-page report following an on-site review at the schools in Romney. The schools offer educational programs for hearing impaired and visually impaired students. The review resulted in issues of noncompliance in areas such as student care, facilities, finance, school leadership and transportation. The schools currently house 93 students and 24 teachers. In addition to areas of noncompliance, a review found the need for improved documentation, family communication and the utilization and maintenance of facilities.