Dutch group launches data harvesting claim against TikTok

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch consumer organization is launching a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) claim against TikTok over what it alleges is unlawful harvesting of personal data of users of the popular video sharing platform. The Consumentenbond and a foundation called Take Back Your Privacy demanded Thursday that TikTok pay damages to 1.2-1.6 million Dutch children who use the app. TikTok is hugely popular with teenagers and young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos. TikTok says in an emailed statement that the company is committed to work with experts and organisations “to make sure we’re doing what we can to keep people on TikTok safe.”