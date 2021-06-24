Dutch timber ship runs aground in northern Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A cargo ship has run aground in northern Sweden in the estuary of the Angerman River that feeds into the Bay of Bothnia. The grounding happened Thursday morning. The Koningsborg, a 130-meter (425-foot) ship registered in the Netherlands, was carrying timber destined for Casablanca in Morocco when it suffered a technical failure, according to Kalle Isaksson of the Swedish coast guard. The ship was traveling at 6 knots (7 mph) when it sailed onto a sandy beach. No one was reported injured. Coast guard officials believe the environmental risk is low and they are working with experts to free the vessel in the coming days.