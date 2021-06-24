Ex-West Virginia cabinet secretary named hospital chief

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A former cabinet secretary in West Virginia has been named president and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital. Karen Bowling currently serves as West Virginia University Health System’s executive vice president of government affairs, as well as president and CEO of WVU Medicine’s Braxton County Memorial Health System and Summersville Regional Medical Center. Princeton Community Hospital entered into a management agreement and clinical affiliation with WVU Hospitals in December. It has 203 beds serving 10 counties in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. Bowling served as cabinet secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources under Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.