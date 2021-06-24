Family remembers 47-day search for W.Va. teen swept away by the flood of 2016

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) On the five year anniversary of her disappearance, the family of a teen snatched from the Greenbrier County flood of 2016 remembers her as a beautiful soul who loved everyone.



Mykala Phillips, 14, was swept away from her home in White Sulphur Springs on June 24 as water inundated her neighborhood home behind Howard's Creek.



For 47 days, crews and K-9 units searched by foot and by water for Phillips. Her remains were eventually found by a cadaver dog on a bank near Caldwell.



According to her mother, Becky Carter, the family celebrated her life on Wednesday with a balloon release, remembering Mykala as a loving sister, daughter, and friend.



"Mykala never met a stranger. She felt she had to help everybody. She was very humble, very kind, and very people-oriented."

Carter said her daughter had also just been baptized before her death.



A year after the flood, the community behind Howard's Creek did not want to rebuild their homes in the same place. Instead, W.Va. native and singer -songwriter Brad Paisley helped to collect funds for a community park where the playground was named after Mykala.