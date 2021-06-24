Flood of 2016: Five Years Later | Retrospective from our Prospective

Covering our community, serving our community, being here for you--our community it is something that every single journalist who works here at WVVA both past and present takes great pride in. The floods of 2016 impacted us covering it as well.

Alison Wickline is both a native of one of the hardest hit communities and covered the flood of 2016 for WVVA.

"The fact that people are still there and they're still behind each other and they're still supporting local businesses and they are playing the creek that five years ago was so devastating and deadly yeah, it makes me really proud."

Katherine Thompson was watching the rains come in from the early morning into the night. Her future husband and then boyfirend is also a White Sulphur Springs native.

"The thing that got me the most was the amount of people that were helping; I drove into--kind of makes me emotional when I think about it," said Thompson.

"I drive into White Sulphur Springs and I'm looking over at this random parking lot and I mean this is hours after this has happened the waters are just gone down and there are people throwing out tents. They've got clothes out they've got food out they're just handing it out. It was beautiful."

Chief Meteorologist Janna Brown was in-studio as the brunt of the storm entered Greenbrier County and surrounding areas..

"It was not just a moment that changed me but I think it really impacted out group and it impacted everybody in Southern West Virginia. It's something that unfortunately that a lot of us had to endure," said Brown.

"You know we came together for that benefit concert and it was just that whole experience really taught everybody a sense of community and a sense of personal safety."

Roberts a life-long resident of the Two Virginias was covering the storm the day of and was dispatched to the field along with Wickline and Greenbrier County reporter, Austin Davis.

"As a meteorologist-reporter if it was a weather related event I would go to it. Whether it's flooding or any other type of damage and most of the time you'd still see that hope in people I think that speaks to this area because when things would happen everybody would jump in to help," said Roberts.

"That's the thing about this area. I saw it in Greenbrier County that morning. I've seen it Tazewell County, I've seen it in McDowell County, I've seen those folks come out and work together."

Wickline has these words for her hometown and anyone who went through and is forever changed by the floods: