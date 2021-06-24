Flood of 2016: Five Years Later | White Sulphur Springs Forward

After the devastation of the Flood of 2016 many turned to their local leaders for the community of White Sulphur Springs the leader at the top was Lloyd Haynes.

Haynes not only dealing with the devastation of the flood but losing his wife two days later.

"By myself I couldn't have the strength to do it so I just had to lean heavily on my creator onto God with that and with the help of staff and friend and neighbors and we just kind of pulled our resources."

Those resources came from everywhere immediately following the flood Bruce Bowling and owner of a storefront in White Sulphur Springs since the mid-80s & current mayor teamed up with his fellow businessmen and women serving up basic necessities.

"Couple of us decided let's get together, let's take our gas grills down to our local car lot and let's just get people to empty out there freezers and let's feed everybody, said Bowling.

Resident Cathy Rennard made complete career-shift due to the flood going to work for West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

"We don't wait for somebody to come and save us typically we jump in and help our neighbors and help ourselves immediately that's who we are," said Rennard.

New homes and and neighborhoods like Hope Villiage stand tall and stand strong and the spirits of those who transcended during the flood of 2016 forever emebbed in the place they called home on street signs, on mouments and our hearts.

The bustle of foot traffic day in and day out is a welcome a sight.

"The money that has been poured into the town by people who believe in the town and want to see it come back of a small West Virginia town the rebound is absolutely unfathomable."

A bevy of stores line the streets with new ones popping up by the day.

" It really feels great to be one of the first pebbles to go into the pond to really get rocking and rolling it take a lot of people from the community to put the blood sweat and tears in," said Clay Elkins, founding partner of Camp Creek Hospitality in White Sulphur Springs.

"We show up for our neighbors when they need us and that is very comforting and I hope other people in WSS have that same comfort that they were able to show up," said White Sulpur Springs native, Alison Wickline who covered the floods.

"The fact there's even a town, a main street to even begin with right now and there a homes people can live in and there a kids running on streets and sidewalks that is just a miracle."