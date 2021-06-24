Growing steamy again as we head into the weekend

High pressure over the north Atlantic will keep us on the drier side tonight and into tomorrow, before moisture starts to increase again into the weekend. Tonight, skies should be mainly clear. Aside from some patchy fog, we look to stay dry, with low temps dropping into the 50s.

Friday will bring dry weather yet again, and still lower-humidity. We'll be a bit warmer though, with highs for most topping off in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s. Friday night, we'll start to feel a bit more muggy, and low temps will be mild, falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday will bring hotter and humid weather, with highs for most pushing into the 80s. While rain chances look slim overall, low pressure creeping our way from the west will be influential enough to drive a few isolated/showers and thunderstorms across the area. Better rain chances could arrive at some point next week, but overall into Monday & Tuesday, our weather pattern will remain rather stagnant.