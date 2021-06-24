High pressure brings us dry weather for the rest of the work week; changes arrive this weekend

Mostly sunny with low humidity is in store for Thursday. High pressure continues to hang near the region bringing dry and comfy conditions.

Temperatures this morning are warmer than yesterday's in the 50s and low 60s. Highs will gradually warm into the mid-upper 70s and 80s today.

Tonight expect mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow we will witness a few more clouds, but all together still considering it mostly sunny and nice out. We are slightly warmer tomorrow with upper 70s and more 80s being spotted throughout the area. Dew points will be in the 50s for both today and tomorrow which means we will hold onto low humidity.

By the weekend a few changes will happen. High pressure slides off towards the east coast which will help swing in some moisture from the southeast. An increase in rain chances along with an increase in the humidity are in store for this weekend.

