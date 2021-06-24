Independence baseball team ready for state tournament

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - It was an epic Game 3 of regional play between the Independence Patriots and Bluefield Beavers... a state tournament berth for the Patriots that came down to the final out.

"With the crowd and the atmosphere, especially coming off of COVID with all of the restrictions, then all of a sudden, you've got people everywhere... It was a really neat experience for everybody," Scott Cuthbert, Independence Head Baseball Coach, said.

It was an experience that will continue to play out at the state tournament in Charleston.

"We've played together for a long time, and it's great to be able to go to state. It's a great feeling," Hunter Schoolcraft, Independence Pitcher and Third Baseman, said.

"That's exactly how I wanted to go out, you know. Play the last game in Charleston," Caleb Daniels, Independence Catcher, said.

Independence is headed into the tournament as the No. 1 seed, but the team said it's not resting on its success.

"First of all, that's voted on by the other schools, so that's kind of an honor," Cuthbert said. "But at the same time, you get this far, anybody can beat anybody. I just hope we go and play up to our abilities."

First pitch between Independence and No. 4 seed, North Marion, is Friday at 10 AM at Power Park.