Judge allows Georgia ballot review case to move forward

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has allowed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Georgia’s most populous county during the November election and seeking a review of absentee ballots to move forward. Originally filed in December, the lawsuit says there is evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County. A judge on Thursday dismissed the county, county election board and county courts clerk as parties. But he granted a request by the petitioners to add the individual county election board members as respondents, meaning the lawsuit can proceed.