Kentucky to allow college athletes to earn off likeness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order allowing college athletes in Kentucky to make money through the use of their name, image or likeness. That includes players on the nationally renowned Kentucky and Louisville men’s basketball teams. The Democratic governor said Thursday he took the action as a matter of fairness for college athletes. He says it will spare Kentucky’s colleges from being at a competitive disadvantage with rivals in other states that will have laws enabling athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness. Beshear said his executive order takes effect July 1, when similar legislation passed in several other states will become law.