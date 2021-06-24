Miners split series with Aviators

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- After winning their first meeting of the season with Lafayette on Wednesday, the Miners were unable to win back-to-back games.

Lafayette would strike first in the 3rd inning to take a 1-0 lead. But just a half-inning later, the Miners would take the lead back thanks to two RBIs from Denver Blinn. However, the Aviators would tack on two more runs in the sixth, en route to a 3-2 win at Epling Stadium.

The Miners hit the road on Friday for a series with the Johnstown Mill Rats.