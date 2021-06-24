Official denies grievance involving 501 highway workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia official has denied a grievance involving 501 Division of Highways employees. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Public Employees Grievance Board Chief Administrative Law Judge Billie Thacker Catlett said in a decision issued Tuesday that the employees failed to prove the agency was required under a 2017 law to give pay raises to all employees. Gordon Simmons represented the employees and says the decision focused on the wording of the law, which did not specifically mandate pay increases for all employees. He says that was the intent of the law. It wasn’t clear whether the workers would appeal.