Officials investigate unknown virus causing mortality in birds

(WVVA) -- Officials in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia are working with diagnostic laboratories to investigate an unknown virus causing birds to die.

A statement from officials with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says that birds congregating at feeders and baths can transmit this disease to one another.

State and district agencies recommend that the public stops feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.

The public is also urged to clean feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution, and avoid handling birds. If handling a bird is absolutely necessary, disposable gloves should be worn.

Pets should also be kept away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.

Anyone who encounters sick or dead birds across the two Virginias is encouraged to contact:

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources at (304)558-9125

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources at (804)367-1000

