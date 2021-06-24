Portugal in reverse as delta variant grips Lisbon, cases up

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Two months after Portugal began to ease a prolonged lockdown, the Lisbon region is going into reverse due to a surge driven by the coronavirus’ delta variant, which now accounts for more than 7 in 10 new infections in the capital. The country reported 1,556 new infections Thursday — the highest number since Feb. 20. Just over 1,000 of them were in the Lisbon region. Officials say hospital admissions are increasing at a “worrying” level. Portugal was the worst-hit country in the world, in terms of weekly infections, in January. But an extended lockdown contained the spread.