RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person.

Angel Keaton was reported missing on June 20.

She was last seen in the Mill Creek Road area in Raleigh County.

Anyone with information in regards to her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at (304)255-9300.

