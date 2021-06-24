SLIDESHOW: Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building has collapsed in a town outside Miami, killing at least one person while trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal.

Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the tower Thursday morning and were continuing to looks for more.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett warned during a news conference that the building manager told him the tower was quite full and the death toll was likely to rise.

A fire official said rescuers have pulled 35 people from the building.

Burkett said two people were brought to the hospital, one of whom died.

Authorities didn’t say what may have caused the collapse.