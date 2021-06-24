Some expressed concern about road safety at fatal wreck site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Some local officials were concerned about the safety of a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 65 before 10 people died in a fiery crash last weekend. State Rep. Chris Sells said he and Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock inspected the wreck area weeks ago after he heard complaints it was “hot spot” with a potential for problems. The area is too congested, he said, and a lengthy downhill slope can lead to both excessive speed and the pooling of water after a storm. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and could release preliminary findings within a month.