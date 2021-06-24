Tennessee activist charged in traffic cone toss into truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor has filed charges of reckless endangerment against a Black protester accused of throwing a traffic cone into the driver’s side window of a pickup truck in downtown Nashville last summer during a protest against racial injustice. Court records show Justin Jones was arrested on the charges stemming from the June 2020 protest in which officials say Jones and others demonstrators blocked vehicles near the state Capitol. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office released security footage of the incident Wednesday. He said his office “does not intend to prosecute peaceful protestors.” Jones, meanwhile, said law enforcement is pushing a false narrative that he is violent.