UK cellphone firm EE reintroduces roaming charges to Europe

LONDON (AP) — British cellphone operator EE says it will start to charge British customers for using their phones in other European countries from next year, despite previously saying it had no plans to reintroduce the charges after Brexit. The company, which is owned by BT, said Thursday that the move will affect new customers and those upgrading from July 7, and is designed to “support investment” in the U.K. When the U.K. formally left the economic arrangements of the European Union at the end of 2020, the country’s big four operators — EE, O2, Three and Vodafone — said they had no plans to reintroduce roaming charges, which were scrapped in June 2017.