UK plans to ease quarantine rules for travel to US, EU

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it intends to relax travel restrictions by allowing people who are fully vaccinated to visit a wide range of countries without having to self-isolate on their return. The Department for Transport said it expects to implement the new policy in phases later this summer. The change would apply to fully vaccinated people traveling to destinations on the government’s “amber” list, which currently covers much of the world, including the U.S. and most of the European Union. The plans were announced Thursday after airlines and holiday providers demanded that the government ease restrictions on international travel that have crippled the travel industry. Protests took place around the country on Wednesday with pilots, hoteliers and travel agents demanding relief.