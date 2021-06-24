WhistlePigs drop second game in a row

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- For the first time this year, the Princeton WhistlePigs have lost back-to-back games.

The Elizabethton River Riders took home a massive 12-2 win at Hunnicutt Stadium on Thursday evening. Elizabethton would score five runs in the first two innings. The WhistlePigs would only score twice, in the form of a Tyshawn Barrett sacrifice fly and a Tommy Myint solo homerun.

The WhistlePigs will be back home Friday for a rematch with the River Riders at 7:00 P.M.