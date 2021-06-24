WVa lawmakers approve fund to attract businesses in session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers have approved spending a $250 million budget surplus on a wide array of initiatives across state agencies. Those measures approved Thursday include a fund to attract new businesses and more spending on tourism. The lawmakers approved $30 million to create a closing fund aimed to entice more businesses to move into the state. GOP Del. Vernon Criss said the fund could help attract companies by funding basic infrastructure upgrades such as sewer and water lines, The Senate and House also approved $42 million for expansions of state parks and $5 million for the tourism office. Lawmakers also stored $50 million away in the state’s rainy-day fund.