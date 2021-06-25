Airlines say new UK travel rules cause vacation uncertainty

LONDON (AP) — Airlines and holiday providers are expressing frustration with the U.K.’s plans to ease travel restrictions, saying uncertainty about how and when the new rules will be implemented make it difficult for people to book summer vacations. The government on Thursday expanded its “green list” of safe travel destinations, allowing people to visit without having to self-isolate for 10 days after returning to Britain. However, all but one of the new additions were also placed on a watchlist, meaning the quarantine requirement may be re-imposed at short notice. Transportation authorities also said they intend to relax travel restrictions later this summer by allowing fully vaccinated travelers to visit higher-risk destinations without having to self-isolate on return.