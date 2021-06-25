Anthony Ramos ‘sexy and dark’ in R&B album ‘Love and Lies’

NEW YORK (AP) — For his sophomore album, Anthony Ramos wanted to go “sexy and dark” while adding an R&B vibe in honor of the artists that inspired him growing up. “Love and Lies” follows 2019’s “The Good & The Bad,” a “more autobiographical” effort, according to the star of “In the Heights.” Better known for his work in musical theater, Ramos is having a breakthrough year as an actor on screen, also appearing in the HBO reboot of “In Treatment” as well as projects including a sci-fi epic called “Distant” and being cast in the next “Transformers” installment. But he tells The Associated Press that music was his “first love.”