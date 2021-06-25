Driver crashes through fence onto Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles International Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield. Authorities say the intrusion forced the sudden closure of some runways Thursday evening. The Los Angeles Airport Police Division says in a statement that the car went through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility. The driver was detained and no injuries were reported. Officials say the airport’s two south runways were briefly closed. It’s two north runways continued to operate normally.