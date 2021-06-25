EXPLAINER: How is technology aiding Miami rescuers’ search?

Search teams have been using drones, sonar, highly sensitive microphones and a range of other new and established technologies to help search for people in the oceanside condominium building near Miami that collapsed into a smoldering pile of rubble. Will any of it help? About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least four could go much higher. The most common, time-tested technologies used to try to locate survivors in rubble are acoustic detection and sniffer dogs.