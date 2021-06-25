EXPLAINER: What will the end of the eviction ban mean in DC?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C., has its own local ban on evictions, imposed by the District of Columbia Council in March 2020. In January, a city task force recommended that a gradual “phased end” to the eviction ban be devised when the time comes. The city’s own moratorium is tied to the public health emergency declared by Mayor Muriel Bowser, which is currently set to expire on July 25, about a week before the national eviction moratorium expires. The National Council for State Housing Agencies estimated that at as many as 15,000 Washington residents are in danger of eviction when the moratorium ends.