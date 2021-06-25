Frederick S. Humphries, former FAMU president, dies at 85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former Florida A&M University president Frederick S. Humphries, whose 16 years of leadership at the school are often referred to as its “golden years,” died Thursday at age 85. During his tenure, Humphries oversaw the revival of FAMU’s law school and doubled the university’s enrollment through scholarship programs that attracted highly talented students. A champion of historically Black colleges and universities and education for students of color, he led FAMU to be the leading producer of Black baccalaureate degree holders.