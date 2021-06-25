Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to ban depositions from trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says two 2016 depositions of Ghislaine Maxwell in a civil case can be used at her criminal trial this year over the objections of her lawyers. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday rejected a request to block prosecutors from using them in her November sex trafficking trial. Lawyers for the British socialite charged with procuring teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse had argued that Maxwell only participated in the depositions because she was promised they would be kept secret. The judge sealed her opinion explaining her reasoning until lawyers have time to recommend redactions.