Man dead after train hits SUV

LANEXA, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a Mechanicsville man is dead after the SUV he was driving was hit Thursday by a passenger train. Police were called to Outpost Road in New Kent County on Thursday evening for a crash involving a train. Police say a Chevrolet Suburban was partially across the train tracks when the train hit it. The driver, Kevin Pence, was not wearing a seatbelt and police say he was thrown from the vehicle. Pence was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say a child in a seat in the back was also taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening. No injuries were reported among the people on the train.