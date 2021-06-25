North Marion beats Independence 7-2, ends Patriots’ season

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Independence Patriots baseball team took on the North Marion Huskies in the Class AA State Semifinals at Power Park on Friday.

The Huskies were on the board first in this one, leading 4-0 through three innings. Independence threatened in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded, but Jace Rinehart was dealing for the Huskies. He was able to get out of the inning.

The Patriots would get on the board in the fourth inning, plating two runs courtesy of Andrew Lester and Atticus Goodson. But that would not be enough. The Huskies win 7-2, ending the Patriots' championship run.

Independence ends the season 23-5. Head Coach Scott Cuthbert said he couldn't be more proud of the resilience his team showed this season.