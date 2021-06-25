Singer Kelly Clarkson wins 2 trophies at Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Clarkson is a double-winner at the Daytime Emmy Awards. The singer was honored as host after beating out daytime newcomer Drew Barrymore among others, and her eponymous show won in the entertainment talk category on Friday night. “Jeopardy!” won as best game show. Its late host, Alex Trebek, was remembered in a special tribute segment, along with Regis Philbin and Larry King. Among those sharing memories of Trebek were U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.