Pence sees GOP as ‘last line of defense’ for Constitution

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is accusing Democrats of trying to rewrite the Constitution and urging Republicans to build the party’s future around a defense of the nation’s founding documents, a robust military and border security. Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, Pence said Republicans represent “the last line of defense” for the Constitution, which he described as under assault by Democrats who want to undercut the Second Amendment and redefine the Bill of Rights. His prescription for the party’s future: Using the template of the Trump administration, which he credited for energizing conservatives and challenging the Washington establishment.