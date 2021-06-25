Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has defended planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms are “immoral’ and will prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times. Poland’s Foreign Ministry said Friday the reforms would not stop claims being made through courts. They “do not in any way restrict the possibility of bringing civil suits to seek damages, irrespective of the plaintiff’s nationality or origin,” the ministry said. The Israeli Embassy had charged that the changes being processed in parliament would “make it impossible” for seized Jewish property to be returned. The U.S. was also critical of the changes, urging Poland not to follow through with them.