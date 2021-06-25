Staying dry for Friday; increase in rain chances and humidity this week

High pressure still keeps us nice and dry today, but this weekend it may help aid in some shower and thunderstorm activity. High pressure continues to slide towards the east coast which will help to funnel in some Atlantic moisture. A system that will stay parked to our west will bring in a few showers as well this weekend and next week.

All day we should stay dry with temperatures heading into the upper 70s and 80s. Expect more 80s to be seen today than yesterday.

Dew points slightly rise today, but overall it won't be obnoxious. We will definitely feel the humidity by this weekend though. Mix of sun and clouds will be spotted throughout the viewing area today.

Tonight partly cloudy skies are with us. Most of the area will remain dry, but a stray shower may try to work in for the eastern half of the viewing area. Temperatures tonight are warmer in the 60s.

Majority of the viewing area will hit the 80 degree mark for both Saturday and Sunday. Our rain chances increase starting tomorrow, but some of the area may still need to water the garden as showers will be very spotty.

Some sun is possible at some times throughout the weekend, but most will see clouds hanging around. Storms aren't very likely this weekend, but an isolated non-severe storm or two are possible. With the heat and the humidity building in make sure you stay hydrated throughout the weekend.!

Next week we are looking toasty and unsettled. A daily chance for showers and storms is likely thanks to a frontal system stalled to our west.

