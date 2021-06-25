Students rescue German police from burning patrol car

BERLIN (AP) — German police say four students walking home from their high school graduation ceremony helped rescue two police officers from a burning patrol car. Police in the western city of Bochum said that the 24 and 30-year-old officers were on their way to a reported burglary in the early hours Friday when their vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames. The students and a passing motorist pulled the seriously injured officers from the wreck. German news agency dpa quoted a Bochum police spokesman as saying that it was unclear whether the officers would have been able to free themselves from the burning car. The spokesman said the lives of the two officers aren’t in danger.