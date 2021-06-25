Texas defeats Virginia 6-2 to reach bracket final at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ivan Melendez singled in the go-ahead run and Zach Zubia broke the game open with a three-run double in the ninth inning as Texas knocked Virginia out of the College World Series with a 6-2 victory. The No. 2 national seed Longhorns won their second elimination game to reach the Bracket 2 final. They’ll play Mississippi State needing to win Friday night and again Saturday to advance to the best-of-three finals. The loss ended an impressive postseason run for the Cavaliers. They made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 regional seed and were playing their seventh elimination game.