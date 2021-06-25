The City of Bluefield will have no Lemonade Festival this year

BLUEFIELD W.VA. (WVVA) - The Lemonade Festival is a popular event that is usually held every summer in the City of Bluefield.

Like many events across the two Virginias, the Lemonade Festival was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, WVVA has learned that this year's Lemonade Festival has also been cancelled.

City officials tell WVVA that planning for this evening usually begins in January and with so many COVID-19 restrictions still in place at the beginning of the year, it provided too many uncertainties to host this event.

"It would have been hard for us to hold the event with the usual flare and caliber that we have had in the past. So many of our vendor and our musicians and all types of entertainment come from different states. So we had to put the health of these people of the utmost, as well as our community that comes out for this event." Marie Blackwell, Bluefield City Ambassador

Blackwell added that the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias will be holding a lemonade night at Bowen Field next Thursday. When the Bluefield Ridgerunners take on the Burlington Sock Puppets.