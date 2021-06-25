The ‘Great Race’ comes to Beckley

BECKLEY W.VA. (WVVA) - Friday, the City of Beckley was filled with over 100 of the world's finest antique automobiles.

This was a part of what is called the 'Great Race', which has been run for 38 years.

This isn't your typical speed race, as participates in this event cover more than 2,300 miles in just nine days.

The race begun in front of the Alamo in San Antonio, TX last Friday. The drivers then travel through nine other states, with the race wrapping up in Greenville, SC this Sunday.

Although the 'Great Race' creates plenty of entertainment for families during each stop, the racers are being scored along the way, adding to the competitiveness.

"There is about 500 people in their entourage. Between their scoring people, their timing people, their pit crews, their swag sellers. So we are welcoming them and also our community to come out and see these great cars." Lisa Straver, Director of Visit Southern West Virginia

The event also featured three different car shows, food vendors and live music.

For more information about the 'Great Race', click here.