Toasty temps to make a comeback into the weekend

High pressure to our east will keep southerly wind flow pumping in more warmth and moisture into our area as we head into the weekend. Tonight, expect gradually increasing cloud cover after midnight, and low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and the chance for a few stray showers and thunderstorms. Most will stay dry, but some, especially along and east of I-77 will see a bit more cloud cover and a slightly better chance for spotty, isolated rain/thunder. We'll be a bit hot and humid tomorrow, with highs in the 80s for most. Tomorrow night will feature passing clouds, a stray shower or two, some patchy fog, and lows in the 60s.

Sunday, along with the next several days after that, look to bring rather stagnant weather, with toasty temps and the slim chance for pop-up showers and storms every day. Highs should remain in the 80s through most of next week, while lows will stay in the 60s for a while....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!