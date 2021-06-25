UK health minister admits virus rules breach with embrace

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health minister has apologized for breaching social distancing rules after a newspaper ran pictures of him embracing a woman with whom he allegedly had an affair. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement that “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances.” He said “I have let people down and am very sorry.” The tabloid Sun newspaper on Friday ran images appearing to show Hancock and a senior aide embracing on May 6 — 11 days before lockdown rules were eased to allow physical contact with people outside one’s own household. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the prime minister had accepted Hancock’s apology “and considers the matter closed.”