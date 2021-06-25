US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials tell The Associated Press that about 650 U.S. troops are expected to be kept in Afghanistan to provide security for the American diplomatic presence after the Pentagon completes its military withdrawal, which is set to be largely done in the next two weeks. Several hundred additional American forces, however, will remain at the Kabul airport until September to assist Turkish troops providing security. Officials say that will be a temporary move until a more formal Turkey-led force is in place. Airport security is seen as required for a continued international diplomatic presence in Kabul.