Vetoed Arizona sex education bill heading back to governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature has sent a contentious sex education bill that was previously vetoed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey back to his desk. Friday’s action came after it was stripped of language he objected to that would have prevented young children from being taught how to avoid or report sexual abuse and language banning talk of sexual orientation without a parental double opt-in. But the bill approved with no Democratic support still bars sex education before grade 5 and blocks discussions of historic events that might have a sexual component without parental OK. Republican backers say it is needed to boost parental rights. Democrats say it is unneeded and will harm LGBTQ students.