W.Va. Senator tours Greenbrier County building designed to be the first fully handicap accessible hotel in U.S.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia, was in White Sulphur Springs on Friday to see new projects underway to help revitalize the city after the floods of 2016.



The lawmaker toured recent work by a non-profit based in New York called the Disability Opportunity Fund. In recent years, the organization has been instrumental in renovating buildings on Main Street to be handicap accessible. Once the organization's renovations are complete, they hand the buildings back to local businesses to turn a profit.



The organization's next project is to turn a White Sulphur Springs school built in 1912 into a brand new hotel. But the new hotel is anything but ordinary.



"We did research and there has never been a hotel where 100 percent of the rooms and every part of the building was handicap accessible," said the organization's president, Charlie Hammerman.



The hotel will be ready to start hiring for a variety of positions soon and is hoping to open early next year.