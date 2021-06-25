West Virginia man gets life in slaying of 77-year-old woman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man convicted of killing a 77-year-old woman and injuring a police officer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Joshua Drennen was sentenced Thursday in Kanawha County Circuit Court to life in prison on a first-degree murder charge. News outlets report Drennen also received an additional 92 years on other charges in the February 2020 crime spree in Charleston. The other charges included attempted murder, robbery, malicious wounding, assault, stealing a car and larceny. According to police, Barbara Steele died at her home. Drennen then committed a carjacking and attacked a responding officer, who shot and wounded Drennen.