WhistlePigs losing streak continues in loss to River Riders

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- The WhistlePig's woes continues on Friday night.

Aftert dropping back-toback games for the first time this seaosn on Thursday, Princeton continued their losing streak in a loss to the Elizabethton River Riders. The River Riders would jump to a 3-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning, and would hold on to that lead for the rest of the game as they sweep princeton _ to _.

Princeton will be back home on Saturday to play the Pulaski River Turtles at 7:00 P.M.