WVU board OKs tuition hike, $1.1B budget for next year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s Board of Governors has approved a tuition increase this fall as well as a budget of about $1.1 billion for the next fiscal year. The board decided Friday that tuition will climb 1.87% for resident students, or $84 a semester. Nonresident students’ tuition will go up by 1.99% or $252 per semester. The university says both include a $24 university fee increase, with half of it going to support added mental health services. The university announced plans this month for a full return to campus in August.